Ex-Manager Says O.J. Simpson ‘Didn’t Act Alone’ In Murder Of Nicole Brown And Ron Goldman

In an upcoming film, O.J.’s former manager makes the case that Simpson “didn’t act alone” when he allegedly murdered Nicole Brown and her friend, Ronald Goldman over two decades ago.

Simpson “had at least one accomplice,” Norman Pardo told the New York Post’s Page Six.

Even Simpson’s infamous fantastical account of how the murders might’ve gone down also included a collaborator.

Pardo has been working on a documentary about the 1994 slayings that he plans to pitch to various cable and streaming networks “to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the homicides.”

“For the first time, the most thorough investigation into the murder ever conducted will be shared with America,” Pardo said. “We have assembled a team of internationally renowned criminal investigators, experts and lawyers.”

Pardo said those involved in the documentary “believe they can not only prove Simpson was involved in their deaths,” but that he had someone else with him who aided and abetted, the report states.

Simpson, 71, was released from a Nevada prison in October 2017 after serving nine years for a 2007 hotel-room robbery in Las Vegas.

Two years after a jury acquitted him in the killings of his wife and her friend,O.J. was found liable in civil court and ordered to pay $33.5 million to his children and Goldman’s family.

Pardo says he’s been friends with O.J. for over 20 years and he and co-executive producer Dylan Howard have been working on the documentary for the last four years.

