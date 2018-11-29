CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Cops Arrest Black Man On His Own Block Who Was Helping A Drunk Neighbor

Samir Ahmed tried to help someone and get arrested outside of his home.

Leave a comment

Helping someone can get you arrested if you are Black. This was the case for 23-year-old Samir Ahmed in Silver Spring, Maryland, who was arrested by a band of cops after helping a drunk neighbor on Nov. 17.

In a now viral video, Ahmed is pinned against a car by several police officers. According to witnesses and the person who called the cops due to a drunk neighbor, he was only assisting the inebriated person who could not walk. The witnesses are begging the officers to let the young man go, but they refuse and later claimed he “smelled” like marijuana. Reportedly, the drunk neighbor was still passed out nearby.

The neighbor who is recording says, “He helped the man. He helped him! Y’all got him detained for absolutely nothing!”

See the video below:

According to court records, Ahmed was charged with resisting arrest, failure to obey a reasonably lawful order, obstructing and hindering, and disorderly conduct.  Montgomery County Police Department released the following statement, “The Department is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the arrest to determine if any Department policies, procedures or laws were violated during the incident. This assessment will include a review of the responding officers’ body-worn camera footage.”

The attorney for Samir Ahmed,  J. Wyndal Gordon, told The Washington Post, “We vehemently dispute that the officer smelled marijuana; you can’t smell marijuana in a baggie inside of his left coat pocket that hasn’t been burned. It’s a very negligible amount, if anything.” He also added, “He’s a Good Samaritan being converted to a criminal defendant. There’s a strange irony to all these facts.” Ahmed’s court date is in January.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Cops Arrest Black Man On His Own Block Who Was Helping A Drunk Neighbor was originally published on newsone.com

Maryland , Police

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

One thought on “Cops Arrest Black Man On His Own Block Who Was Helping A Drunk Neighbor

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close