Black Batman Of The Vegas Strip Sues Hershey Over Use Of His Image [Video]

The Black Batman of the Las Vegas strip filed a lawsuit against The Hershey Company last month alleging that the chocolate manufacturer used his image without permission at Hershey’s Chocolate World.

The NY Post reports that Iesa Britt, also known as rapper Blackice, discovered in January that his image was being used on an electronic billboard at the chocolate megastore. His likeness was also featured on a large bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup, along with a tagline “genuine chocolate flavor,” according to the lawsuit.

Black Batman sues Hershey's. https://t.co/QHhkfaqlmI — 101.5 FM / 720 AM KDWN (@720KDWN) November 15, 2018

“Upon information and belief, Defendants used Plaintiff’s name, voice, signature, photograph, or likeness for other commercial, advertising, or promotional purposes that have not as of this filing been brought to the Plaintiff’s attention,” the lawsuit reads. “Under Nevada law, every person possess a right of publicity in his or her name, voice, signature, photograph, and likeness.”

Britt, who is also known as Tha Novelist, typically works the strip for tips as a shirtless Batman. He’s now seeking at least $15,000 in damages from Hershey, according to the lawsuit.

Britt told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he had no clue about the alleged unauthorized use of his image until a local man he knows clued him in.

“I went over there, and there it was,” he told the newspaper. “Nobody asked me.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: