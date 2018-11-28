You Get Another Chance To See Robert Townsend’s ‘Making Of The Five Heartbeats’

Robert Townsend loves to be busy! He’s truly a jack of all trades. He made a big name for himself with The Five Heartbeats and now he’s giving fans an inside look at how that film came together.

His documentary Making Of The Five Heartbeats shows him as a young film maker, writing, directing, and acting, “I did everything,” he said.

The film was released In theaters for one day and Townsend says, “those who have seen the documentary really loved it.” Now fans have a second opportunity to see it! It’ll be in theaters for one week both in Los Angeles and New York.

The L.A. dates are Nov. 30- Dec. 6 and NYC dates are Dec. 7- Dec 13.

