You Get Another Chance To See Robert Townsend’s ‘Making Of The Five Heartbeats’

If You Missed It
| 11.28.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Robert Townsend loves to be busy! He’s truly a jack of all trades. He made a big name for himself with The Five Heartbeats and now he’s giving fans an inside look at how that film came together.

His documentary Making Of The Five Heartbeats shows him as a young film maker, writing, directing, and acting, “I did everything,” he said.

The film was released In theaters for one day and Townsend says, “those who have seen the documentary really loved it.” Now fans have a second opportunity to see it! It’ll be in theaters for one week both in Los Angeles and New York.

The L.A. dates are Nov. 30- Dec. 6 and NYC dates are Dec. 7- Dec 13.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Five Heartbeats , making of the five heartbeats , Robert Townsend

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close