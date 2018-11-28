Tyrese Doesn’t Have To Pay Childcare Costs While Ex-Wife Norma Is ‘Living Life’

Tyrese Gibson has scored a small victory in his ongoing legal battles with ex-wife,Norma Gibson.

Gibson had demanded that Tyrese cover all childcare costs for their daughter — but a judge ruled that the singer/actor only has to cover costs for when Norma is actively working.

The court agrees that there are limits when it comes to the ex-wife demanding that Tyrese cover childcare costs … especially if her activities aren’t work-related.

via TMZ:

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge ruled Norma Gibson can’t expect Tyrese to reimburse her for babysitters to watch their 11-year-old daughter, Shayla … if Norma’s running “non-work errands” or running her household.

In the docs, the judge lays out what qualifies as work activities for Norma — including developing her life coaching biz, working on her book or pursuing her art. The court says if she requires childcare while doing any of those things … she can put that on Tyrese’s tab.

The judge also agreed with Ty’s demand that his ex-wife keep an itemized list of all expenses — recommending (but not legally requiring) that Norma “maintain a diary of time spent on work.”

This latest development comes just over one year after the “Fast and Furious” star was granted joint custody of their daughter.

Tyrese and Norma were married in 2007 and split in 2009. He got remarried to Samantha Lee in February 2017, and the couple welcomed their first child together on Oct. 1.

