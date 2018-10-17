Meet Tyrese’s New Baby Girl [Video Inside]

Tyrese and Samantha Gibson welcomed a baby girl, Soraya, about two weeks ago. The proud papa flooded his social media with posts doting on their new bundle of joy.

Until now the couple haven’t shown her face. But, today Tyrese shared a video of their gorgeous girl writing:

“Dear Loved ones,

We hesitated to post our angel, and after embracing her love and joy for the last 2 weeks we decided to share our answered prayer. We’re convinced that “God must have spent a little more time on her”

Soraya is not Tyrese’s first child. He also has another daughter named Shayla, from a previous marriage. He explained on social media that he is not allowed to share photos of his oldest daughter on the Internet or on social media platforms due to a court order.

