Houston Mayor Declares November 27 Simone Biles Day!

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner declared Nov. 27 Simone Biles Day and presented her with a declaration and a key to the city.

Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history.

Earlier this month, she won four gold medals at the World Championships in Qatar, becoming the first American to win a medal in every event at Worlds.

