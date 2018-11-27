Ya Need Jesus: Study Finds Houston Among The Top Five Most Sinful Cities In America

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

After Houston fought off a potential robot sex brothel and the constant threat of large-scale sex crimes like prostitution and internet crimes against children – it’s easy to figure why the city would rank among the top five most sinful cities in the country.

The annual Wallethub study determined that the H landed at No. 4 on the list, the same spot as their 2018 rank. The study measures several factors including violent crimes per capita, drinking levels and adult entertainment businesses per capita. All factors were broken down into seven categories: Anger and Hatred, Jealousy, Excesses and Vices, Green, Lust, Vanity and Laziness.

The biggest win (or loss) depending on who you ask in terms of categories? Lust. Only Los Angeles was found to be more lustful than Houston. Then again, Houston and LA are both major metropolitan cities so that number makes sense.

Houston, as it turns out, was the most sinful city in Texas. Dallas came next in regards to sinful cities in the state at No. 13 followed by San Antonio at No. 28. The next highest category Houston ranked high in? Vanity, where Houston comes in at No. 8. Researchers based that category on beauty and tanning salons per capita, as well as the number of Google searches for “top 5 plastic surgeries.”

Thefts along with theft complaints and other fraud cases factored into the jealousy ranking. To compile the excesses and vice ranking, the study determined the number of obese adults and DUI-related fatalities among other significant factors. Oh and laziness? It was factored by the percentage of adults who don’t exercise regularly.

