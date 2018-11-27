CLOSE
Houston
Two Men Found Shot To Death Outside Strip Club

Police are looking for suspects

Motorists down Richmond discovered a grisly scene on the way to work this morning as a silver Mercedes was found shot up with two people dead inside.

The vehicle was parked on the 3100 block of Bering and according to police, there were two shooters who walked up on the men and killed them.

Police say there is surveillance footage and hope to identify the suspects.

Two Men Found Shot To Death Outside Strip Club was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Close