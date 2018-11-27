Two Men Found Shot To Death Outside Strip Club

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Motorists down Richmond discovered a grisly scene on the way to work this morning as a silver Mercedes was found shot up with two people dead inside.

The vehicle was parked on the 3100 block of Bering and according to police, there were two shooters who walked up on the men and killed them.

Police say there is surveillance footage and hope to identify the suspects.

