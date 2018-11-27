Gerald Kelly Is Looking Forward To His Birthday Performance

11.27.18
Comedian Gerald Kelly is turning 50 in December, and he’s celebrating with his family in a big way!

He, his sons and friends are performing at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space in New York on Saturday December 1.

“My kids work with me” he says, so since they work he avoids child support. His sons Joshua 12, and Isiah 27 will be are performing with him. He can pay Joshua whatever he wants because he doesn’t know any better, but Isiah is “grown,” so he doesn’t take any mess.

During the holiday’s he doesn’t get a list of wishes from his kids because “they got careers.”

