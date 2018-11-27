Damon Dash Files Restraining Order Against Stylist, Drops Lee Daniels Suit

Damon Dash is fighting back against allegations he harassed a children’s hair stylist, insisting he’s the one who needs a protective order.

As we previously reported, Patrice Miner obtained a restraining order against the ex-music mogul in early November, claiming he had stormed into her hair salon in Los Angeles and verbally attacked her in front of customers. She also accused him of threatening her life.

On November 9, Dash filed his own legal papers seeking a restraining order against his “former acquaintance and business colleague” for not only himself but also his ‘fiancé’ Raquel Horn and his 10-year-old daughter Tallulah. He wants Miner ordered to stay 30 yards away from them all.

According to The Blast, Dash explains he is a tenant of Miner’s and has spent $50,000 (£39,000) on rent and other expenses. He claims she has changed his locks and trespassed on his property on one occasion … and during a separate incident, she got physically violent and pushed him when he asked her to leave.

He accuses Miner of being, “addicted to drugs and/alcohol and her judgment is impaired which is causing her to act irrationally and violently.”

Dash says Miner filed for a restraining order with false accusations against him. He calls her a “con artist and a fraud and her false restraining order against me is part of her schema (sic) to defraud me out of thousands of dollars”

Dame states, “I am the victim in this action and I am seeking to get protection and a restraining order from Patrice Miner”.

He claims to have videos and witnesses to corroborate his account, and plans to sue her for defamation in the near future. Dash wants a restraining order fearing she will continue the harassment and/or will file a false police report against him.

Meanwhile, Miner was granted the TRO and there will be a hearing later this month to make it permanent.

n related news, Dash just dropped his $5 million lawsuit against Lee Daniels.

Y’all remember when Dame ran up on Lee about the $2 Million that he owed him?

Well, it seems like Daniels finally paid up, as Dame tells TMZ … “I’m good. Just happy 2 people from the culture could work things out.”

According to docs obtained by the outlet, both sides agreed to drop the matter and each will pay their own attorney’s fees. Whatever amount of money Damon got in the settlement, he’s satisfied with it, the report states.

