Damon Dash Pulls Up On Lee Daniels: “Pay Me My $2 Million” [WATCH]

Dame Dash has beef. And rightly so, if what he says is true. At a Diana Ross concert in L.A. last week, the hip-hop mogul who was formerly Jay Z’s partner in their Roc-A-Fella label, Dash ran up on writer/producer/director Lee Daniels to ask him for money he once loaned him. How much? 2 million dollars, according to Dash.

On Instagram, Dash, who is now the head of a new clothing company, Poppington Collection and appears with his son on WeTV’s Growing Up Hip-Hop says that he’s upset that he loaned Daniels money for his movie projects in good faith, but once they took off, Dash alleges that he could no longer reach him.

In the video posted to Instagram, Daniels, who now has two successful TV shows on Fox, Empire and Star, seems to want to resolve the issue, telling Dash he’d give him his number.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the disputed $2 million was resolved after a lawsuit was filed back in 2015, but apparently those terms were never met.

