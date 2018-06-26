Damon Dash Pulls Up On Lee Daniels: “Pay Me My $2 Million” [WATCH]

Dame Dash has beef. And rightly so, if what he says is true. At a Diana Ross concert in L.A. last week, the hip-hop mogul who was formerly Jay Z’s partner in their Roc-A-Fella label, Dash ran up on writer/producer/director Lee Daniels to ask him for money he once loaned him. How much? 2 million dollars, according to Dash.
On Instagram, Dash, who is now the head of a new clothing company, Poppington Collection and appears with his son on WeTV’s Growing Up Hip-Hop says that he’s upset that he loaned Daniels money for his movie projects in good faith, but once they took off, Dash alleges that he could no longer reach him.
In the video posted to Instagram, Daniels, who now has two successful TV shows on Fox, Empire and Star, seems to want to resolve the issue, telling Dash he’d give him his number.
I straight up loaned this dude Lee Daniels @theoriginalbigdaddy 2 million to pay for his dream of being a director…it was the money I was using to fund my movies and stay Indy…he promised I get my money back in months…then he makes precious and goes missing so he doesn’t have to pay me…then then Butler…empire…same shit Why does this dude feel like he doesn’t have to pay me?…why do I have to look crazy to get my money back…or go to court…ask @theoriginalbigdaddy why he doesn’t feel like he has to pay me even though he has it…what type of shit is this.. #paywhatyouowe I’m going to put this whole thing on my ig tv in a few… true definition of a culture vulture @culturevultures_book …eats off the culture but Robs the culture at the same time… see you back in court Lee your gonna pay me what you owe…please everyone ask him way he doesn’t think he has to pay me… @tmz_tv @vanlathan @theshaderoom @deadline @worldstar @voguemagazine @people @pagesix @oprah @halleberry
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the disputed $2 million was resolved after a lawsuit was filed back in 2015, but apparently those terms were never met.
2 thoughts on “Damon Dash Pulls Up On Lee Daniels: “Pay Me My $2 Million” [WATCH]”
Smh. Pay the man.
2 mil!!!! He would have been found! I’ll run on somebody if they owe me $20…a loan is a loan…