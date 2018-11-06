CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Salon Owner Hits Damon Dash With Restraining Order After He Threatens Her In Front Of Customers

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

The owner of a children’s hair salon in Los Angeles has reportedly filed a restraining order against Damon Dash after she claims he came into her shop and threatened her in front of customers.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Patrice Miner was granted a temporary restraining order against the former music mogul, barring him from coming within 30 yards of her or her business.

Miner describes Dame as an “investor and customer” and she alleges he recently came into the store and “walked up to me and threaten my life.”

She also accuses Dash of grabbing a customer and throwing him out of the shop before telling her she was “so lucky” there were people there.

In another incident, she says Dame “yelled and screamed and called me an idiot in front of guests and customers.”

In her filing, Miner noted that she did not give Dash notice before requesting the TRO because she “was afraid that the violence would reoccur when I gave notice I was asking for these orders.”

According to The Blast report, she was granted the TRO and a hearing has been scheduled for later this month to make it permanent.

So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits
24 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

damon dash , restraining orders

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close