Salon Owner Hits Damon Dash With Restraining Order After He Threatens Her In Front Of Customers

The owner of a children’s hair salon in Los Angeles has reportedly filed a restraining order against Damon Dash after she claims he came into her shop and threatened her in front of customers.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Patrice Miner was granted a temporary restraining order against the former music mogul, barring him from coming within 30 yards of her or her business.

Miner describes Dame as an “investor and customer” and she alleges he recently came into the store and “walked up to me and threaten my life.”

She also accuses Dash of grabbing a customer and throwing him out of the shop before telling her she was “so lucky” there were people there.

In another incident, she says Dame “yelled and screamed and called me an idiot in front of guests and customers.”

In her filing, Miner noted that she did not give Dash notice before requesting the TRO because she “was afraid that the violence would reoccur when I gave notice I was asking for these orders.”

According to The Blast report, she was granted the TRO and a hearing has been scheduled for later this month to make it permanent.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE