'Promise To Practice' Is Dedicated To Improving Under performing Schools

11.26.18
Education is extremely important and Jim Cowen, excutive director of Collaborative For Student Success, knows that.

The Collaborative For Student Success is a non profit that works to ensure that all students are prepared and able to succeed in college. Their new initiative is called Promise To Practice and it’s dedicated to closing the achievement gap.

Cowen believes that closing the achievement gap between our best and worst performing schools, is “one of the greatest equity issues of our time. ”

There are over 9 million kids at the country’s low performing schools, 3 of 4 are children of color Cowen says.

Teaching is one of the most “noble” and necessary professions; and teachers can be a huge by reporting issues and telling people what they need.

To find out more visit, Promisetopractice.org.

Close