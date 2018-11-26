Do you have an amazing singing voice? If the answer is “yes,” Marvin Sapp is looking for you for his new talent contest.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Grammy nominated and Stellar Award winning artist has decided to launch this contest “So You Wanna Record with Marvin Sapp,” where the winner will record a digital single with him. This contest will take place on March 27th-March 29th in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Sapp is the senior pastor of Lighthouse Full Life Center and recently celebrated his 15th anniversary as a pastor there. He also is the Metropolitan Bishop within the Global United Fellowship and is overseeing more than 100 churches in 19 states.

Lastly, the registration for this competition is open now. For more information on this contest visit here and good luck!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Pastor Marvin Sapp Is Looking For Gospel’s Next Great Vocal Talent was originally published on getuperica.com