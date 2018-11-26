Willie Moore Jr Show
“God Friended Me” Actress Opens Up About How Online Church Helps Her

God Friended Me is  be a successful show with a faith-based theme on CBS and so far, its doing well. Actress, Javicia Leslie who plays Ali Finer said in a recent interview with Ambo TV, that she maintains her relationship with God by going to church online.

She said, “We’re in that time and age where maybe you can’t go to your favorite church physically because it’s not in your area but now you can stream it. It’s just as powerful.”

Nevertheless, the actress first came to faith while attending First Baptist Church in Maryland, which is now renamed Mt. Zion. Pastor Keith Battle helped her and knew how to appeal to her as an entertainer especially after moving from Maryland to California.

Leslie said, “With Pastor Battle, it kind of felt like being in the entertainment industry, he really got that. He did a great job of connecting what this industry is and also walking with Christ. Luckily with the internet, I was able to stream all of the services. I would be in my car and I would just listen to them. It helped a lot.”

For many people having access online to hear church services helps them when they can’t attend. Some reports state though that attendance has declined partly because of podcasts and online services.

 

Close