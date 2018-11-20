Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Still Unknown

Actress, model, entrepreneur Kim Porter’s unexpected death shocked the music and entertainment industry almost a week ago. Tributes poured in from her son, actor Quincy Brown, 26, and Diddy, the father of her son Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie. Kimora Lee Simmons, producer Dallas Austin and more mourned Porter on social media.
Although it was reported that Porter was suffering pneumonia in the days prior to her untimely passing, no one yet knows what caused her death. An autopsy was inconclusive and the cause of death has been deferred.
“The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests,” a statement from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said. Her body has since been released from our facility.”
Real Housewives star Cynthia Bailey shared her sadness on social media.
It seems just like yesterday @ladykp & @ebonielektra surprised me at Lake Bailey for some long over due girlfriend time. I remember curling up on the couch, drinking wine, eating, dancing, laughing, and talking for hours. I am truly devastated and heartbroken over the sad news of her passing. Kim was a one of a kind spirit full of love, light and peace. She marched to the beat of her own drum, and I loved her for that. I have honestly been in shock & denial since I found out. I am just now finding the words to post my fondest memory and express my deepest condolences to her children, family and friends. My prayers are with all of you. Rest In Peace beautiful one. You will be deeply missed🙏🏽 #rip #kimporter #gonetoosoon @diddy
Cassie, Diddy’s most recent ex-girlfriend, Misa, his son Justin’s mother, and Sarah Chapman who has a daughter, Chance, who is often photographed with her sisters, all penned tributes to Kim on social media as well.
There are no words…. An amazing mother to her beautiful family, lit up every room she entered and now the most beautiful angel 💔 Sending so much love and my condolences to the Porter and Combs families. I love you @quincy, @kingcombs, Jessie, D’Lila, Chance, @princejdc and @diddy. Puff you are already the best father. I know you will be amazing. Love you too @callmepumpkin, @misahylton, Mama Combs & Grandpa Jake!! You all always have my love and support!! Love you @ladykp ✨💗💗💗
Kim Kim Kim For the last 20 years we have raised our children together, my mind cannot begin to wrap around the fact that you are not going to be here. Thank you for being a 2nd mother to Justin and for loving Niko and Madison just the same. This is one of the most shocking and painful experiences that I have ever been through. A devastating loss to our family. Not that long ago we had a dope conversation about the kids and how proud we were of them all. We spoke about their futures and how we could come together to support them in business. That was a very special conversation. But you were cool like that, and that is what I will miss the most. Our inside jokes and the fact that we shared an unspoken understanding around what it was like to raise our children in this life. I promise to love and protect Quincy, Chris, D’lila and Jessie. I will always be here for them. Rest in Power Beautiful Queen ♥️ #familyForever. . . Thank you everyone for your prayers and comforting words. Please continue to pray for us.💔
A funeral is said to be taking place Saturday in Columbus, Georgia, Kim’s hometown.
