Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Still Unknown

Actress, model, entrepreneur Kim Porter’s unexpected death shocked the music and entertainment industry almost a week ago. Tributes poured in from her son, actor Quincy Brown, 26, and Diddy, the father of her son Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie. Kimora Lee Simmons, producer Dallas Austin and more mourned Porter on social media.

Although it was reported that Porter was suffering pneumonia in the days prior to her untimely passing, no one yet knows what caused her death. An autopsy was inconclusive and the cause of death has been deferred.

“The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests,” a statement from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said. Her body has since been released from our facility.”

Real Housewives star Cynthia Bailey shared her sadness on social media.

Cassie, Diddy’s most recent ex-girlfriend, Misa, his son Justin’s mother, and Sarah Chapman who has a daughter, Chance, who is often photographed with her sisters, all penned tributes to Kim on social media as well.

A funeral is said to be taking place Saturday in Columbus, Georgia, Kim’s hometown.

PHOTO: PR Photos

