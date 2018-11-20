CLOSE
WATCH: ‘LHHNY’ Super Trailer Is Out: Who’s Got The Most Drama This Season?

When one Love & Hip Hop franchise ends, another begins. We bid adieu to LHHH (for now) and took a red-eye to New York for some Big Apple drama.

We’ll get a glimpse into Joe Budden and Cyn’s romance and Joey’s lucrative podcast business.

Kimbella is trying to hold it down as Juelz faces jail time and attempts to overcome his addiction. While Kimbella needs desperately needs a friend to help her navigate single motherhood, it appears she is won’t be mending her relationship with Yandy.

With Mendeeccees still locked up, Yandy is holding down her fort but also expanding. The franchise veteran adopted a daughter, but of course, thing aren’t going smoothly.

And some characters faced life-threatening issues – Rich Dollaz’s baby’s mother shot her husband and Maino’s girlfriend got shot at his show.

There’s a lot of criminal behavior being exposed on this season. Are you going to be locked in?

LHHNY’s new season starts November 26.

WATCH: ‘LHHNY’ Super Trailer Is Out: Who’s Got The Most Drama This Season? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Black reality TV show stars , Joe Budden , juelz santana , Love and hip hop new york , reality tv , Yandy

