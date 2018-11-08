Just How Rich Is Nene Leakes?

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes has stated numerous times on the hit Bravo series that she is “rich”… “Donald Trump rich” — to be exact.

But just how rich is she?

As reported by radaronline.com, for the past decade she has been building her brand and has accrued a net worth of $14 million dollars. But where did all this money come from?

And what does she do with it?

The real housewife made her claim to fame when she first appeared on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2008.

By 2012 NeNe was earning $750,000 per season with bonuses for filming specials like the Housewives Reunion. Leakes even had a spin-off on the network called, I Dream of NeNe as well as a “made-for-TV” million dollar wedding. She accumulated $4,000,000 from the show by the end of season five.

When she signed a new contract worth 1 million dollars per season, the move made her the highest paid housewife on the show. She bagged a million dollar salary for seasons six through eight before leaving the show in 2015.

In 2011 Leakes was a contestant on The Apprentice and she famously boasted to Sheree Whitfield “While you were running your mouth, I was running to the bank … depositing a Trump check!”

She continued to secure the bag from other reality shows, and starred on “Dancing With The Stars” and E!’s “Fashion Police.”

Leakes eventually landed a recurring guest role as coach Roz on Glee from 2012-2015, and made a pretty penny from her 13-episode appearances.

She expanded her brand by venturing into the fashion industry, first launching a clothing line with the Home Shopping Network in 2014, which sold out. In 2016, NeNe launched the Swagg Boutique, where she sells her own line.

Leakes returned to the RHOA franchise for Season 10 and reportedly earned 2.5 million dollars. She received another pay increase for season 11 and made a whopping 2.7 million dollar deal.

Here’s how Radar breaks down how NeNe is spending her money:

In 2010 she got her first nose job and in 2016 she got a second one.

In 2015 she put $750,000 as a down payment for a $2,0750,000 million mansion at the lush Sugarloaf Country Club.

Aside from her money going to surgeries, cars, and expensive clothes, close to a million dollars went back to the government. Leakes was hit with a tax debt of $824,366 in back taxes in 2016 but was able to pay off her debt in full.

