Loni Love Has A Man At Home

Loni Love has a new man in her life, actor James Welsh, and while she’s sharing some of their intimate moments online, the comedian isn’t ready to spill all the tea about their union just yet… ya know, in case they don’t work out.

As reported by madamenoire.com, Love’s The Real co-stars dished about her boo on Friday and it was revealed that Welsh went ghost on Loni early on in their relationship.

“I really like James,” Adrienne Houghton said during the “Girl Chat” segment.

“James is the white man that’s on Loni’s Instagram!” added Jeannie Mai.

“The thing is, we love James. We think James is the sweetest guy,” Houghton said. “I’m having a hard time believing James ghosted you for two weeks in the beginning. This actually makes me reconsider things because he’s such a good guy.”

Love said, “I can’t answer that. I can let him answer. Maybe in 2019, I’ll have him to come [on the show].”

She’s remaining mum on the deets just in case things fizzle between them.

“That’s only one month. It may not last!” she said. “That’s why I’m saying, it may not last.”

