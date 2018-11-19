CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Loni Love Has A Man At Home

Leave a comment

Loni Love has a new man in her life, actor James Welsh, and while she’s sharing some of their intimate moments online, the comedian isn’t ready to spill all the tea about their union just yet… ya know, in case they don’t work out.

As reported by madamenoire.com, Love’s The Real co-stars dished about her boo on Friday and it was revealed that Welsh went ghost on Loni early on in their relationship.

 

“I really like James,” Adrienne Houghton said during the “Girl Chat” segment.

“James is the white man that’s on Loni’s Instagram!” added Jeannie Mai.

“The thing is, we love James. We think James is the sweetest guy,”  Houghton said. “I’m having a hard time believing James ghosted you for two weeks in the beginning. This actually makes me reconsider things because he’s such a good guy.”

Love said, “I can’t answer that. I can let him answer. Maybe in 2019, I’ll have him to come [on the show].”

She’s remaining mum on the deets just in case things fizzle between them.

“That’s only one month. It may not last!” she said. “That’s why I’m saying, it may not last.”

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Black comedians , black tv co-hosts , Loni Love , The Real

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close