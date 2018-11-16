The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious

You’ve seen Erik Griffin in the Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here where he plays Ralph Carnegie and next you’ll see him as Montez Walker on the new Comedy Central series, The Workaholics.

After I’m Dying Up Here was canceled, Griffin says it felt like “Ralph was killed.” As a comic, he says playing a comic whose views were different from his own was both challenging and fun.

In his own comedy Griffin is “very observational” of the world around him. He says “you’re going to laugh at the way my mind works,” even if your mind isn’t wired the same.

Anything going on in the world around us is fair game. Nothing is off limits, but for things like weight who decides what’s okay? “There’s a difference between delusion and body positivity,” who gets to decide if someone is fat or just body positive?

