That’s What I Think: We Need To Get Rid Of Parking Tickets!

Damon thinks, “the single biggest form of tyranny and taxation without representation is parking tickets,” and we should just get rid of them! Cities don’t make it easy to park, and parking signs are the most confusing signs to read! The worst part is that if you can’t afford to pay your ticket on time they double it, then they boot your car and you have to pay to get it removed and then they’ll charge you to tow your car. We need to get rid of parking tickets!

