Inside Her Story: Eat Healthier With ‘The Slutty Vegan’

| 11.16.18
Having a healthy diet is extremely important. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Pinky Cole who is the owner of a food truck called The Slutty Vegan. 

Cole owned a restaurant in Harlem in 2014 and was doing great. She says she went from making “$50,000 a month to broke” and with nothing after it burned down.

After that she began working as a casting director on Iyannla Fix My Life. But, she was a hungry vegan and missed working in the kitchen. So she began brainstorming and “The Slutty Vegan was born,” in a 2 bedroom apartment.

Cole says that “sex sells,” so she grabs your attention through sex and then once she’s got you, she exposes you to a healthier lifestyle.

One of the most popular things on the menu is the one night stand, which is a burger with vegan bacon, a plant based patty, and secret sauce. “It’s a really big slutty burger” she says.

“The slut is stable,” Cole will be opening a second food truck and restaurant that will be open in January.

Follow her on social media @SluttyVeganATL.

