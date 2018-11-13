Inside Her Story: The Alvin Ailey Dance Theater Is Turning 60

If You Missed It
| 11.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The legendary Alvin Ailey Dance Theater celebrating its 60 birthday this year, and Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with former artistic director Judith Jamison.

Jamison says that “telling the truth,” is the secret to longevity within a company. She says Alvin Ailey always told the truth about what it is to live this life as an African-American and have the gift of dance.

“He loved us first as people,” and from the beginning was passionate about “giving dance back to the people.” Not just to the audience at the performance but “the audience across the street,” in the neighborhoods.

Even if you can’t dance, you can go to one of the Alvin Ailey extension classes. It’s a part of what Alvin was about, she says, “extending ourselves past the excellence of the stage” and into the community.

The 60th anniversary celebration will be an extraordinary event. There are no tickets left and Jamison says “what can I say,” it’s going to be incredible.

Meet Janet Jackson’s Dancers For The Unbreakable Tour!
0 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater , Inside Her Story , Jacque Reid

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close