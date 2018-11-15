Russ Parr Morning Show
This Thanksgiving Let’s Try To Stay Healthy!

Thanksgiving is one week away and most of us use the holiday as an excuse to pig out on unhealthy foods! Which is okay if normally you maintain a healthy diet. But some people don’t have access to healthy affordable foods.

Mike Jones is the CEO of The First Harvest Club, an organization that aims to provide fresh and healthy food to everyone. Think about where you live; is there a place within one mile where you can go to get fresh, healthy and affordable food? If not you may live in what Jones calls a “food desert.” Unfortunately those areas are usually urban areas.

They’re working to change that by growing their own produce and also working with local organic farmers in their area. The First Harvest delivers to their customers to help everyone live healthier lives.

Visit www.thefirstharvestclub.com for more information

