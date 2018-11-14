State Sen. Nikema Williams Says She Was ‘Singled Out’ For Arrest During Georgia Protest To Count Every Vote

Stacey Abrams is advocating for voter justice and thankfully she has people on her side like State Sen. Nikema Williams. Yesterday, Williams was arrested at the State Capitol for standing with constituents while asking for every vote to be counted. Williams has since been released, and she is now speaking out.

Williams said when she was released, “I joined them down on the floor and I was singled out as a Black female senator, standing in the rotunda with constituents in the Capitol, in the body that I serve in, and I was singled out and arrested today for standing with so many Georgians who are demanding every vote be counted.”

She asked if police knew she was a state senator, Williams said, adding, “I wear my name tag every day in the Capitol.” Watch below:

State Rep. David Dreyer also stood with constituents, but he was not arrested. He said before she was released, “Because of the bias and the way that our laws are enforced, just like I went down with Sen. Williams to try to de-escalate the situation, Sen. Williams was taken away.” He added, ““For some reason, I saw Capitol police lined up three abreast, row after row after row, looking like they were trying to stop a riot, when we were standing up for people’s right to vote. So this is not democracy; this looks a lot more like an authoritarian government. And it seems like that’s happening a lot these days, doesn’t it?”

State Rep. David Dreyer speaks outside Fulton County jail about the detainment of @NikemaForSenate earlier today at the state Capitol during a #CountEveryVote protest pic.twitter.com/0EvKYaRNbk — Maya T. Prabhu (@MayaTPrabhu) November 13, 2018

Earlier this week, a federal judge ruled the Georgia gubernatorial race will not be officially certified until every provisional vote is counted. Abrams only needs 20,000 votes for the election to go to a runoff.

