RussRant: There Is No Stability In The White House!

The Trump administration has been firing people left and right. Russ calls the white house unstable, and it’s concerning. There is no stability within out leadership, and not only do our allies see it but also our adversaries. It seems like the Trump family doesn’t realize that they’re not running a business where you can easily fire and rehire people. They really need to get it together.

