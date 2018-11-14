CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Michigan Man Who Shot At Black Teen Gets 4 Years In Prison

Leave a comment

(WDIV Screenshot)

A white man has been sentenced to at least four years in prison for shooting at a Black teenager who came to his Detroit home asking for directions to school, CBS reports.

Brennan Walker, 14, wasn’t hurt. He told police he missed a school bus on April 12, 2018 and knocked on Jeffery Zeigler’s door to ask for directions after getting lost. He ran after seeing Zeigler grab a gun.

Zeigler, 53, said he woke up to his wife’s screams and believed someone was trying to break into their home. Security footage showed him stepping onto his front porch with the gun and firing it in Walker’s direction as he runs away.

“I wanted to fire more up in the air, more towards my shoulder, and I didn’t get the chance to because like I said, it was slippery, and I didn’t have a good grip on the gun,” Zeigler testified. “I felt extremely remorseful. And I was — I was just shocked.”

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, reportedly, said the video evidence doesn’t support the idea that Zeigler tripped and fired accidentally.

Zeigler was convicted him last month of assault and a gun crime.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence
29 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Brennan walker , Detroit , Jeffery Zeigler

2 thoughts on “Michigan Man Who Shot At Black Teen Gets 4 Years In Prison

  1. S.D. on said:

    C’mon VBNR – the man said he was remorseful……yea, right, remorseful that he didn’t kill him. Lock his racist, lilly-white ass up and let him tell Bubba and the Boys how remorseful he is…..!!!

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close