Maryland School Employee Proudly Uses The N-Word And Says On Camera: ‘Yeah, I Did!’ [Video]

As we see time and time again, racists have no shame, even on social media. A school employee of Potomac Landing Elementary in Maryland was accused of using the n-word and when questioned, proudly said, “Yeah, I did!”

Dawn Lennon confronted the elderly woman who called her husband the n-word in the parking lot of a La Plata Walmart. She wrote in the caption of the Facebook video, “So while leaving the Walmart parking lot my husband was called The N Word, because he didn’t move out the parking spot the way she wanted him to. So you know me I chased her down and confronted here. How dare she talk to my husband that way and in front of me and my children. The thing I thought was so profound is that she was proud of it and didn’t try to deny it.” She added, “My house was burned down in 2004 by racist and now this!!! I’m so ashamed to live in a country that supports this type of hatred and bigotry.”

In the video, the woman doesn’t deny anything and proudly says, “Yeah, I did!” See below:

Heavy.com reports the racist is an employee of Potomac Landing Elementary school and was once a teacher and librarian, but is now a media specialist.

Prince George’s County Public Schools is aware of the video and wrote on Twitter, “PGCPS is aware of a video on social media involving an employee. We are working to address parent & community concerns. Diversity & tolerance are our core values. We expect all members of the PGCPS community — administrators, faculty, staff & students — to behave in a respectful manner.”

This woman clearly needs to be fired, not even an apology would be sincere. She is obviously an unapologetic racist.

