CLOSE
Houston
Home > Houston

Lamar High School In Mourning After Student Shot And Killed, Third Student Death In Less Than A Week

Leave a comment

In less than a week, three Lamar High School students have become the victims of gun violence. On November 8, two Lamar HS students were found dead in an Upper Kirby apartment after an apparent murder-suicide. On Tuesday (November 13), an 18-year-old student was shot and killed one block away from the campus after a vehicle pulled up on him and another student and opened fire.

The deaths brought Lamar HS principal Rita Graves to tears during a news conference on Tuesday.

“It’s a tough week for the students at Lamar. We have a lot of counseling support available. We’ve been communicating with parents, making sure they know what to look for and who to contact for assistance,” Grave said. “Our kids have been taking good care of one another. It’s a good strong community.”

Graves stood with HISD’s interim superintendent Grenita Lathan and HPD’s Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner during the press conference where news of the 18-year-old’s killing sent shockwaves through the community.

“We’re not going to just stand by. We need the public support,” Finner said. “Stand up and say something. I said this before. Today is somebody else’s kid. Tomorrow, it can be yours, your sister or brother. We’re better than this in this city.”

Lamar High School In Mourning After Student Shot And Killed, Third Student Death In Less Than A Week was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close