Lamar High School In Mourning After Student Shot And Killed, Third Student Death In Less Than A Week

In less than a week, three Lamar High School students have become the victims of gun violence. On November 8, two Lamar HS students were found dead in an Upper Kirby apartment after an apparent murder-suicide. On Tuesday (November 13), an 18-year-old student was shot and killed one block away from the campus after a vehicle pulled up on him and another student and opened fire.

The deaths brought Lamar HS principal Rita Graves to tears during a news conference on Tuesday.

“It’s a tough week for the students at Lamar. We have a lot of counseling support available. We’ve been communicating with parents, making sure they know what to look for and who to contact for assistance,” Grave said. “Our kids have been taking good care of one another. It’s a good strong community.”

Graves stood with HISD’s interim superintendent Grenita Lathan and HPD’s Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner during the press conference where news of the 18-year-old’s killing sent shockwaves through the community.

“We’re not going to just stand by. We need the public support,” Finner said. “Stand up and say something. I said this before. Today is somebody else’s kid. Tomorrow, it can be yours, your sister or brother. We’re better than this in this city.”

