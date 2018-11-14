California Inmates Are Being Paid $1 An Hour To Fight Massive Wildfire

Massive wildfires are raging in California and the state is in desperate need of help. Therefore, they are calling on inmates to fight the fires and they are only being paid $1 an hour.

According to CNBC, “The inmates are part of a volunteer firefighting program run by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Inmates are paid $2 a day, and $1 an hour when fighting an active fire.” Over 200 inmates are helping and, in addition to being paid this deplorable amount per hour, Reason.com reports, “Most of them will be prohibited from joining the fire crews that they currently work alongside.”

How sad that these inmates are good enough to save lives but they cannot be paid a decent wage, nor can they ever work for the fire crew. It should be noted that the inmates are working alongside firefighters who are paid $74,000 a year. Also, the men who are in California’s inmate firefighter program have not been convicted of arson, sexual crimes, kidnapping or gang-related offenses. They also are not facing a life sentence.

As of now, 31 people have been killed. Our condolences go out to everyone affected by the fires.

