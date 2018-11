The wildfires in California have claimed over 40 lives and there are still hundreds of people missing. Sybil tells Tom that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hired private firefighters to protect not only their home but their neighborhood. In fact, the whole Kardashian clan has donated money and resources to fighting these fires. Thankful Kym and Sherri’s homes are safe and they have not been evacuated.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: