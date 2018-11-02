CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Kanye West Writes Amara Enyia A Big Check

Leave a comment

(Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Hip-hop megastar Kanye West told his Twitter followers that he was “distancing” himself from politics even as he sent a big check to boost a Democratic mayoral hopeful in his hometown of Chicago.

West tweeted this week that he realizes “I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in.” That follows his Oval Office visit last month during which he dropped the F-word while talking with President Donald Trump.

State campaign records show West gave $126,460 to Amara Enyia’s mayoral campaign, a week after he donated $73,540 and appeared with her for a sidewalk news conference on Chicago’s South Side. He didn’t speak and left after about five minutes.

Other Democrats have questioned Enyia for accepting money from a high-profile Trump supporter. But she’s said she appreciates West’s backing.

Jay Z & Kanye West’s Best Bro Moments (PHOTOS)
20 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Kanye West , Politics

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close