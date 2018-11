We lost Stan Lee, the creator of the legendary Marvel Comic series. He was an icon who “attacked the world of comic books like a wolverine,” he made his rivals look “as small as an ant man,” says Chris Paul. Lee gave us all of our favorite super heroes, including the Black Panther. He passed away at the age of 95 but his legacy will live on.

