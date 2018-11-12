Guy’s Gripe: Sitting In The Exit Row Brings Responsibility

Whenever Guy flys he likes to sit in the exit row because it’s the “next best thing to first class.” He knows that he doesn’t need the extra leg room, but he finds it funny when tall people have to sit in the regular seats with their knees in their chest. The exit row comes with responsibility like helping everyone get off the plane in the event of an emergency. Guy says unless the flight attendant is cute he’ll be zero and not a hero.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: