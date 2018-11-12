Blake Rashad Pairs Service Dogs With Veterans Suffering From PTSD

| 11.12.18
Blake Rashad’s Top Dogg K9 Foundation pairs service dogs with veterans who suffer from PTSD. Rashad says they’re dedicated to, “helping Veterans one day at a time.”

The training period for dogs tends to be anywhere from six months to on year and on Friday they just graduated 15 Veterans and their service dogs.

To be considered veterans have to be seeing a therapist and allow Rashad to communicate with that doctor to make sure they’re paired with a service dog to help with their specific disabilities.

The program is funded through donations and is now working with Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowler Keanu Neal who will send signed jerseys to the first 22 people to sign up to donate $22 monthly. Find out more at topdoggk9.org or by searching the #Help22Save22 on social media.

 

