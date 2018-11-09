CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Stevie Wonder’s Son Kailand Morris Has A Girlfriend & They’re Adorable

Leave a comment

Stevie Wonder’s son, Kailand Morris, posed for a fun photo shoot with girlfriend Maddie Ziegler. In the photos, taken by celebrity photographer Tyler Shields, the chemistry between the young couple is undeniable.

 

 

The 16-year-old Dance Moms star and 17-year-old Morris son posed for Shields, and are featured in whimsical shots of the two together and separate, The Blast reports.

The couple reportedly met this summer on the set of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors, and hit it off.

The two reportedly just having fun hanging out and aren’t yet taking things too seriously yet. Kailand posted a photo earlier this month of him and Ziegler with a few friends at Disneyland, and it appears they are really enjoying each other’s company.

View this post on Instagram

🖤🖤

A post shared by K.O.M 🖤 (@kailandmorris) on

30 Under 30: The Hottest Celebrities That Just May Be Too Young For You
30 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Dance Moms , Stevie Wonder , Young love

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close