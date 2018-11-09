Russell Simmons Calls Rape Lawsuit Against Him Extortion, Demands Case Be Dismissed

Disgraced music mogul Russell Simmons says a rape lawsuit filed against him is “nothing more than an attempt … to extort large sums of money” from him, and he wants the case dismissed.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Simmons refers to the lawsuit — which was filed by a woman known as Jane Doe back in March — as a “work of pure fiction.”

Doe reportedly does not know when the rape occurred but Simmons believes their interaction went down in 1988 … which means the statute of limitations has expired.

His response to the lawsuit states that the allegation against him “is nothing more than an attempt by Jane Doe to extort large sums of money from Mr. Simmons and for her lawyer to try to make a name for himself.”

Simmons recently went to court demanding that the alleged victim and her lawyer to be sanctioned in the amount of $34,376 for fees and costs he incurred opposing “this baseless and improper” claim, the report states.

According to The Blast, Jane Doe’s lawsuit states that she took her son to a hip-hop concert, where Simmons approached her and invited them backstage. He also allegedly invited her to an afterparty at a hotel nearby, which she attended after dropping off her son.

Once inside his hotel room, she claims he said, “I’m going to f*** you.” When she protested, he threatened: “I am going to f*** you or I’m going to f*** your son. You decide.”

She claims he then threw her on the bed and raped her.

Her lawsuit is seeking $10 million in damages.

Meanwhile, Simmons is demanding his accuser prove he assaulted her or the case be thrown out.

A judge has yet to rule.

