NBA Player Marcus Camby Accused Of Neglecting Secret Love Child

NBA star Marcus Camby is being sued for child support by a woman who claims he’s the father of her 7-year-old daughter. She’s asking the court to keep him away from their child, citing a “pattern of child neglect.”

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Noemi Valdez says her daughter Makiah was born in 2011 and Camby has never contested paternity. Back in 2012, baby mama posted photos of Makiah’s first birthday party and Camby is seen in several of the pics.

NBA Star Marcus Camby Accused of Neglecting His Secret Love Child https://t.co/M9g1KpWR7x pic.twitter.com/F7ddO1U1WV — EURweb (@eurweb) November 9, 2018

In her petition, Valdez wants the court to only allow Camby to see Makiah in supervised visits and deny him full access to the child because he has “engaged in a history or pattern of child neglect.”

Valdez is seeking child support and attorney fees.

In Camby’s response to her suit, he denies Valdez’s accusations and is demanding the case be tossed and the court order her to pay his attorney fees.

Camby and his wife Eva have been together for nearly two decades and they share two daughters.

Earlier this year, he settled a legal battle with the father of his late 9-year-old nephew who drowned at Camby’s Texas home during Thanksgiving of 2016.

