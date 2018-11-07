Reverend Al Sharpton Is Happy

11.07.18
Reverend Al Sharpton is happy this morning, because we had some major wins! He’s happy to see amendment 4 pass in Florida, which will give over 1 million former felons their right to vote back.

Reverend Sharpton says that he hopes Stacey Abrams comes out on top against Brian Kemp, because “you can’t be the contender and the referee.”

He points out that we’ve seen things this election that some thought we’d never see. We saw a Black man get extremely close to being the Governor of Florida and we’re watching a Black woman who is still fighting to be the Governor of Georgia. Reverend Al says “we’ve come a long way but we’re not there.” Don’t be discouraged becuase we have to go all the way and he believes “we can win!”

