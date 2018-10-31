Reverend Al Sharpton: Trump Isn’t Even A Citizen According To His Logic

| 10.31.18
Donald Trump has said that wants to get rid of the 14th amendment and birthright citizenship. This means that people born to immigrant parents and those who are decedents of slaves will no longer be considered citizens.

Reverend Al Sharpton tells Tom not to worry because Trump legally can’t make that amendment to the constitution. But, it’s a dangerous enough statement to get his ignorant followers all riled up.

However, if Trump were some how able to pull this off, he wouldn’t even be a citizen. Trump’s mother immigrated to the states and gave birth to him.

The bottom line is that we need to get out and vote!

