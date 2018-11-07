Rep. Keith Ellison Elected To Attorney General In Minnesota

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) won a contentious race for attorney general of Minnesota, making him one of the highest-ranking Muslim elected officials in the country.

Ellison, the deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, was accused of domestic violence in August. His former girlfriend Karen Monahan said Ellison had subjected her to “narcissist abuse” and on one occasion had tried pulling her off a bed while cursing at her.

Ellison denied the allegations. And an investigation commissioned by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, as Minnesota’s Democratic Party is known, found the claim to be “unsubstantiated.”

Ellison’s victory not only keeps Minnesota’s top law enforcement post in Democratic hands at a time when blue states are erecting barriers to President Donald Trump’s immigration and health care policies, but it also gives control of that post to one of the country’s most influential progressive figures.

“Keith Ellison’s career in Washington, D.C., as a member of Congress has been stellar,” said Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research’s Revolving Door Project, who previously worked as a strategist at the AFL-CIO. “He has not just been a reliable vote for progressive ideas; he’s been a source for progressive ideas.” Read MORE at HuffPost. PHOTO: AP HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: