Jalen Rose Says Lebron James Will Shake Up Lakers Roster [Video]

Jalen Rose believes LeBron James’ influence will ultimately factor into which players get to stay in L.A.

TMZ caught up with Rose and he “says the guys on the current roster are basically auditioning to stay in Purple & Gold — and right now it looks like Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart are the only ones who appear safe,” the site reports.

So, where does that leave Lonzo Ball?

“I love Lonzo. He got game. But, they’re taking the ball out of his hands,” Rose explained … “I’m rooting for him.”

“Translation — Lonzo needs to get used to playing a style of basketball that he’s never played before … one where he doesn’t have the basketball,” TMZ writes.

For the rest of the roster, Rose gives this advice:

“If you’re on your rookie contract, you’re auditioning to see who can fit best with LeBron … Hey, you know, gotta get out there and perform!”

