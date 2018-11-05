CLOSE
Racist Robocall From Oprah Impersonator Targets Georgia Governor’s Race

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Georgia voters received a racist robocall targeting the state’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, according to a report by CNN.

The call features a voice impersonating Oprah Winfrey, who appeared on the campaign trail Thursday (Nov. 1) in support of Abrams. In about a 60-second pre-recorded message, racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric is used to mock the media titan and attack Abrams.

The message was created by a white supremacist group called The Road to Power, CNN reported. The group is known for anti-Semitic video podcasts. It previously attacked Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum after he won the nomination in the August primary and again in October.

According to the report, it is unknown how many voters received this call.

