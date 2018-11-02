Sistas Supporting Sistas! Oprah Stumps For Stacey Abrams In Georgia

Oprah Winfrey made her own little history on Thursday.

For the second time in her career, the media mogul endorsed a politician running for office. Her first was Former President Obama and now her second is Stacey Abrams, the Black Democratic candidate running to be Georgia’s next Governor.

If Abrams win she will be the first Black woman to do so in American history.

The creator of the OWN network, who is also a registered Independent, told a crowd today (Nov 1) at a Cobb County town hall, that she believes in Abrams and believes that she is the future of the state of Georgia.

“I am here today because Stacey Abrams cares about the things that matter,” Winfrey told a cheering crowd , citing Abrams’ stance on environmental protection, healthcare and gun control.

Adding that Abrams keeps “standing strong for the values that matter to me and the values that matter to Georgians all over this state.”

Winfrey added that “if you’re woke just a little bit, you know everyone is not treated equally.”

"Georgia, you've been on my mind!" Oprah Winfrey says while participating in a campaign event for Democrat Stacey Abrams. "You all are on the very precipice of a historical election." https://t.co/an3bkmclCP pic.twitter.com/DM3ZgRQoWT — ABC News (@ABC) November 1, 2018

The 64-year-old 60 Minutes special correspondent made sure she let the crowd know that she wasn’t there because she plans on running for President in 2020 or because the Democrats paid her.

“I came for myself,” she asserted.

“I want to tell you…no one paid for me to come here. No one asked me to come here. I’ve earned the right to think for myself…I don’t want any party and I don’t want any kind of partisan influence telling me what decisions I get to make for myself”

"I want to make it very clear," Oprah Winfrey says while campaigning for Stacey Abrams. "I don't want to run, okay? I'm not trying to test any waters. Don't want to go in those waters." https://t.co/an3bklUKLh pic.twitter.com/Vy6WkdzgVa — ABC News (@ABC) November 1, 2018

Winfrey also encouraged the women in the audience to vote their values and for politicians that have their best interests in mind.

“Vote your values,” she emphasized. “Vote your conscience … the vitriol and the ads, they are designed to confuse and confound you with fear … When you know the right thing, and you can feel it … you can’t be influenced by propaganda and fear.”

According to NBC News, Abrams is in a super tight race with her Republican opponent Secretary of State Brian Kemp. Last week, an NBC News/Marist poll found that the race is tied, with likely voters favoring Kemp by a 49 percent to 47 percent spread, a number within the poll’s margin of error.

However, Abrams has some other serious backup coming in soon too. Former President Obama will be stumping for her on Friday.

