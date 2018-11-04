CLOSE
Body Goals: Jazmine Sullivan Shows Off Weight Loss On Instagram

The "Need U Bad" singer has definitely been putting in real time at the gym...and she looks amazing.

Listen…Jazmine Sullivan is back…and looking like a snack!

The 31-year-old has been on Instagram showing off her svelte snatched body after losing what looks like more than 70 pounds.

Here’s the “Need U Bad” singer slaying in this royal blue suit!

 

Looking like Nicki Minaj’s twin, here’s another amazing picture of her back in September looking flawless in a black and white patterned suit. She has definitely been working out.

 

YAAASSSS!

Fans have been flocking to social media to show the songtress some love and congratulate on all of her hard weight-loss work.

It’s pretty obvious that Jaz has been hitting the gym and eating healthier for the past year. According to a June 2018 Media TakeOut post, Jazmine weighed around 190 pounds. But thanks to her intensive weight loss regimen, she’s dropped 60 pounds.

Listen, we love Jazmine at any size, we’re just happy that she’s happy!

Body Goals: Jazmine Sullivan Shows Off Weight Loss On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

