Angela Simmons’ Ex-Fiancé Shot And Killed In His Garage

Sutton Tennyson, former fiancé and father of a son with reality star Angela Simmons child was shot and killed in his home in Atlanta. Authorities found Tennyson dead in his garage with multiple gunshot wounds.

Early reports suggest that this was not a home invasion but an argument with another male that escalated.

Simmons took to Instagram to express her shock and grief and thank the people for their support.

Angela took some solance in their son, Sutton Jr., saying, “Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift. I’m hurting. I’m numb.”

Angela went on to thank her social media followers for their support.

… “Thank you for the outpouring of love everyone. I can’t believe I’m even saying Rest in Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise.”

Sutton and Angela called off their engagement in 2017.

Sutton was only 37.

