Angela Simmons’ Ex-Fiancé Shot And Killed In His Garage

City Point, Kids Foot Locker, And Haddad Brands Present BKLYN Rocks - Backstage and Front Row

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Sutton Tennyson, former fiancé and father of a son with reality star Angela Simmons child was shot and killed in his home in Atlanta. Authorities found Tennyson dead in his garage with multiple gunshot wounds.

Early reports suggest that this was not a home invasion but an argument with another male that escalated.

Simmons took to Instagram to express her shock and grief and thank the people for their support.

Angela took some solance in their son, Sutton Jr., saying, “Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift. I’m hurting. I’m numb.”

Angela went on to thank her social media followers for their support.

… “Thank you for the outpouring of love everyone. I can’t believe I’m even saying Rest in Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise.”

 

Reflecting . He keeps replaying it 💔 RIP Sutton .

Sutton and Angela called off their engagement in 2017.

Sutton was only 37.

Source: TMZ

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

 

Angela Simmons’ Ex-Fiancé Shot And Killed In His Garage was originally published on kysdc.com

Angela Simmons , Black reality TV show stars , Sutton Tennyson

