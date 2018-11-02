Grab a Kleenex because this might be one of the most wonderful love stories you’ve ever heard.

After being a victim of a shooting that left him blind nearly 10 years ago, Anthony Butler decided to become a runner. Through running he met, Jessie Rix, who volunteered at Achilles International where she was assigned to help disabled runners. According to ABC News the two have been inseparable since meeting each other two years ago.

Butler reflected on the past before becoming blind and said, “Everyone used to call me bright eyes so I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t have my eyes anymore. That’s like my trademark. What am I going to do?”

Furthermore, Rix recalls the day she met Butler.

She said, “That first day I met Anthony, I was like, ‘I need that person in my life one way or another. He’s the happiest, most optimistic person in the world, and you just don’t get that anymore.”

The two have traveled the world competing four marathons and this weekend will run the New York City Marathon.

Rix said to her boyfriend, “I never thought in a million years it would bring me here. I was just going out for a run and so were you.”

We wish these two the best of luck at the marathon!

Speaking of love stories, check out some photos of Michelle Williams & Chad Johnson!

Blind Marathon Runner Falls In Love With His Sight Guide [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com