UNO Student Held At Gunpoint In On-Campus Apartment, Forced To Withdraw Cash

(NOPD via Nola.com)

Two individuals held a University of New Orleans student at gunpoint in his on-campus apartment before forcing him to drive to two ATMs and withdraw money Wednesday afternoon, reports The Times-Picayune. 

At about 1 p.m., the 18-year-old student heard a knock at his door, when he opened it an armed man and woman  forced their way in. The pair then reportedly held the student at gunpoint and forced him to leave his apartment and drive to two separate ATMs, give them cash and drive back to campus, police said. The amount of cash the student was forced to withdraw from the ATMs is currently unknown.

After arriving on campus, the man and woman got out of the student’s car and ran to another car which was reportedly a black sedan, “possibly a Chevrolet Impala,” with a Mississippi license place.

Police released a surveillance image Wednesday night (Oct. 31) showing the suspects and suspected get away car. The woman, who was armed, appears to be grasping a gun in the image of the duo.

(NOPD via Nola.com)

NOPD is currently investigating.

One thought on "UNO Student Held At Gunpoint In On-Campus Apartment, Forced To Withdraw Cash

  1. Ted Gravely on said:

    They should be easy to find. I’m sure she’s hungry. Check out the most ghetto Waffle House and she’ll be at the counter. I’m glad that student is somewhat okay. Unfortunately, you can’t be so trusting. All doors need peep holes to assist with better safety. I’m sure that young man didn’t know Jack Sprat and his side kick. Ridiculous. Get a job.

    Reply

