Waffle House Shooting Suspect Deemed Fit To Face Charges

                                             (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors in Tennessee say mental health officials have concluded that the suspect in a deadly Waffle House shooting is competent to face charges in court.

A spokesman for District Attorney Glenn Funk said Tuesday the case against Travis Reinking will be presented to a grand jury soon, though a date hasn’t been set. It will consider evidence and decide what charges should be sent to a jury.

Authorities say Reinking used an assault-style rifle to fire on the Nashville restaurant April 22, killing four people.

In August, he was ordered to receive treatment in a mental facility for schizophrenia in hopes he’d become fit for trial.

Police say Reinking was nearly naked, only wearing a green jacket, when he opened fire outside the restaurant and then stormed it.

